MARYLAND

Police investigate fatal shooting in Pr. George's

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Prince George’s County’s District Heights on Saturday.

Officers called to the 6800 block of Atwood Street about 5:30 p.m. found Antoine Colter, 32, inside an apartment suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities said the shooting was not random.

— Lynh Bui

Police: Girl, no older than 8, stole package

A girl, estimated to be no older than 8, went to the front door of a house and stole a package as someone standing by instructed her, authorities in Harford County said.

The theft was caught on a home surveillance video and posted on Facebook by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. It happened about noon on Nov. 30 in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air.

The identity of the person watching her was unclear, the sheriff’s office said.

In the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote, “We always warn you about package Grinches this time of year, but it’s hard to believe that a Grinch decided to use Cindy Lou Who this year to steal packages!

“Watch as this young girl, no older than 8, runs into a yard, looks back to get directions, then steals a package from a porch! Who uses a child in this manner?!”

It warns people to be “aware of your surroundings, look for suspicious activity in your neighborhood” and to have items delivered to a secure location.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man arrested in attempted rape

A 24-year-old man was arrested in and charged with the attempted rape of a woman who worked cleaning an apartment building in the Derwood area.

Montgomery County Police said they arrested and charged Joao B. Rodrigues of Gaithersburg. The incident happened Nov. 30 at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Gramercy Boulevard.

Police said undercover police officers had been watching the area where the incident happened.

On Dec. 7, officers saw Rodrigues — who matched a description of the suspect — going into an apartment building. He went to a bathroom where the “attempted rape had taken place,” police said in a statement.

He was taken into custody and later told authorities he had previously used the bathrooms there. Police said he also “made admissions of guilt” about the Nov. 30 incident.

A video surveillance camera captured images of Rodrigues walking near the bathrooms at the time of the Nov. 30 incident. He is being held without bond. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

VIRGINIA

Ponies brought to island to boost herd's population

Three Chincoteague ponies have been taken to their ancestral Virginia island to help boost the herd’s population.

Denise Bowden , a spokeswoman for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, wrote in a Facebook post that this year has been one of the most difficult in terms of herd loss. The fire company manages the wild herd.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that two ponies succumbed to a fungus-like disease known as swamp cancer, two others died after getting stuck in mud, one broke her neck in a “freak accident,” and one foal died not long after its birth.

— Associated Press