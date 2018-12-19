THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot

in Northeast D.C.

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Northeast Washington.

D.C. police said on Twitter that the shooting happened just after midnight in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE near Gallaudet University. Police said the shooters were believed to be two men last seen heading west on West Virginia. There were few details on the shooting.

The victim was identified as Donald Lewis, 25, of Northeast.

The District has experienced a violent year. According to tracking done by The Washington Post, 158 killings have been reported in the city this year — far more than last year’s total.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

18-year-old fatally

shot in Greenbelt

A young man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Greenbelt, authorities said.

A spokesman for Greenbelt police identified the victim as Abdul Karim Thomas, 18, of Greenbelt.

Thomas was found inside an apartment in the 9100 block of Edmonston Road about 8:30 p.m., said George Mathews, a police spokesman. He said officers went there after gunshots were heard.

Authorities said no information was immediately available about the circumstances of the shooting.

— Martin Weil

Girl, 5, says she was touched at library

A 5-year-old girl reported being touched inappropriately at Rockville Memorial Library, the Montgomery County police said.

Police said a man pulled down a girl’s pants in the children’s section about 6 p.m. Saturday. The girl screamed and went to tell her parents.

According to police, investigators reviewed surveillance video and spotted someone they described as a possible suspect. They said he had lingered around the children’s section for about a half-hour before approaching the girl.

They asked the public for any information that could be relevant.

VIRGINIA

Museum won't display Confederate battle flag

A Virginia museum has halted plans to display a battle flag used by a Confederate regiment during the Civil War.

The News & Advance reported that the Lynchburg Museum’s advisory board raised concerns about its history and associations when Museum Director Ted Delaney notified them of plans to display the flag, two weeks before museum staff was supposed to pick it up from Richmond’s American Civil War Museum.

The museum has since hired its former director, Doug Harvey, to research the history of the flag that was supposed to have been used by the 11th Virginia Infantry Regiment, which was organized in Lynchburg. Delaney said Harvey’s report is meant to ascertain the flag’s origin and connection to local soldiers.

Lynchburg Home Guard Civil War reenactors raised $12,000 to restore the flag.

— Associated Press