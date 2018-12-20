CLOSED OR CLOSING EARLY

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most are open but closing early. Open with shortened hours; regular delivery. Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking Parking is enforced. Meters enforced. Meters not enforced in Arlington. HOV restrictions lifted. Trash, recycling Regular collection. (No collections Tuesday.) Regular collections. (No collections Tuesday.) Landfills open. Montgomery Transfer Station closes at 3 p.m. Regular collections. Landfills open. Fauquier operates on a half day schedule. Prince William will close at 2 p.m. Liquor stores Open. Open. All stores will close at 6 p.m. Schools Closed. Closed. Closed. Libraries Close at 1 p.m. Closed except for Montgomery which closes at 6 p.m. Closed. Local government offices Closed. Courts open. County offices open in Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George’s. Closed elsewhere. County offices open in Arlington. Closed elsewhere.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail has weekday service from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Metrobus is on a regular schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●ART, The Bus (Prince George’s), and Loudoun Bus have regular service.

●Ride On service ends at 10 p.m.

●DASH and CUE service ends at 7 p.m.

●PRTC Omniride has no service.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●MARC is on an R schedule on all three lines.

●VRE is on an S schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is on an S schedule with Route 201 on a regular schedule.