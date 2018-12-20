CLOSED OR CLOSING EARLY
|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most are open but closing early.
|Open with shortened hours; regular delivery.
|Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Parking is enforced.
|Meters enforced.
|Meters not enforced in Arlington. HOV restrictions lifted.
|Trash, recycling
|Regular collection. (No collections Tuesday.)
|Regular collections. (No collections Tuesday.) Landfills open. Montgomery Transfer Station closes at 3 p.m.
|Regular collections. Landfills open. Fauquier operates on a half day schedule. Prince William will close at 2 p.m.
|Liquor stores
|Open.
|Open.
|All stores will close at 6 p.m.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Close at 1 p.m.
|Closed except for Montgomery which closes at 6 p.m.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Courts open. County offices open in Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George’s. Closed elsewhere.
|County offices open in Arlington. Closed elsewhere.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
●Metrorail has weekday service from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Metrobus is on a regular schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●ART, The Bus (Prince George’s), and Loudoun Bus have regular service.
●Ride On service ends at 10 p.m.
●DASH and CUE service ends at 7 p.m.
●PRTC Omniride has no service.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●MARC is on an R schedule on all three lines.
●VRE is on an S schedule.
●MTA Commuter Bus is on an S schedule with Route 201 on a regular schedule.