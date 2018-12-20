CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most. No mail delivery except

for Express Mail. Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking Closed. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted. Trash, recycling No collections. Pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Tuesday pickups move to Wednesday. In Montgomery and Howard, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In Prince George’s, pickups are on the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station are closed. No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed. Liquor stores Stores open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery County ABC stores closed; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Closed. Schools Closed. Closed. Closed. Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed. Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail is on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●DASH, CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.

●Fairfax Connector is on a Sunday schedule.

●Ride On is on a special modified holiday schedule.●

●ART is running Routes only 41, 42, 43, 45, 51 and 87 on a Sunday schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is not running except for Route 201 on a holiday/weekend schedule.

SMITHSONIAN MUSEUMS

Closed only on Christmas. Open the rest of the year.