O, me of little faith. In last year’s predictions in this space, I was mistakenly pessimistic about the Washington region’s potential. I forecast the DMV would fail to agree on dedicated funding for Metro. I prognosticated that we would make the shortlist for Amazon HQ2 but lose in the end. I’m happy to have been wrong on both.

And I’m even happier that despite those flubs, I scored my best record ever in nine years of making these predictions. Seven out of 10 correct. I said that Larry Hogan and Muriel Bowser would win reelection, and that Barbara Comstock would lose her seat in Congress in an anti-Trump backlash.

Okay, those were pretty obvious, but how about these: I predicted Marc Elrich would emerge from a giant field to win the Montgomery county executive race. That Ralph Northam would get Medicaid expansion (finally). That our sports teams would lose both Kirk Cousins and Bryce Harper. (The latter’s departure isn’t quite final, but I’m taking credit anyway.)

Lest you think I’m rigging the game in my favor, I’m making the 10th Annual Predictions Quiz more challenging. As always, the format is a multiple-choice questionnaire. My selections are at the end.

1. The federal government’s partial shutdown will end:

A. By Jan. 5, two days after Democrats take over House.

B. By Jan. 7, because they need an extra weekend to work it out.

C. By Jan. 15, because compromise is difficult.

D. By Jan. 31, because compromise is nearly impossible.

E. Feb. 1 or later, because the End Days have begun.

2. Dan Snyder will reach agreement to build his new NFL stadium in:

A. The District, on the RFK site where the Burgundy and Gold had its glory years (sigh).

B. Maryland, at the Oxon Cove site favored by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

C. Maryland, at the current Landover site of FedEx Field — because no place else will have it.

D. Virginia, where most of the team’s fans live.

E. There won’t be an agreement, because of opposition from local authorities and Congress.

3. With all seats up for grabs in Virginia’s General Assembly elections in November, the results will be:

A. Republicans retain control of both chambers, though barely.

B. GOP holds Senate, but Democrats win House.

C. Democrats seize Senate, but Republicans keep House.

D. Blue wave keeps rolling as Democrats win control of both chambers.

4. By New Year’s Day 2020, the following local politicians will be running for president:

A. Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.). A gimme. He’s already declared.

B. Former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley (D). Triumph of hope over experience.

C. Current Maryland Gov. Hogan. Gutsy centrist challenge to Trumpism.

D. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Misfire in 2016 veep race was fault of Hillary’s handlers.

E. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Intelligence Committee vice chairman is prominent these days.

(Choose all that apply.)

5. Highlights of the year in District politics will include which of the following?

A. Recreational marijuana market is fully legalized, thanks to Democratic control of the House of Representatives.

B. Agreement is reached to build a new hospital east of the Anacostia River

C. Popular pressure forces the D.C. Council to accept results of Initiative 77, requiring full minimum wage to be paid to waiters and other tipped workers.

D. Zoning board prevents implementation of strict new regulations on Airbnbs.

(Choose all that apply.)

6. Highlights of the year in Maryland politics will include which of the following?

A. Approval of Hogan’s proposal to use $1.9 billion in casino money for school construction.

B. Passage of a state constitutional amendment to legalize sports betting.

C. Legalization of recreational marijuana.

D. Agreements reached to widen the Beltway, I-270 and the American Legion Bridge.

(Choose all that apply.)

7. The bill in the Virginia General Assembly to ratify the U.S. Equal Rights Amendment, potentially giving it the support of the decisive 38th state, will:

A. Fail to get out of committee again.

B. Get out of committee but fail to win passage by the full General Assembly.

C. Be approved and trigger a constitutional debate over whether ratification came too late and whether other states had the power to rescind ratification after approving it.

8. Fairfax County voters will elect which of the following to succeed Sharon Bulova as Board of Supervisors chair:

A. Supervisor Jeff McKay (D-Lee), whom Bulova has groomed for the job.

B. Reston developer Timothy Chapman (D), who seems to want to challenge McKay from the left.

C. Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield), who favors less spending and lower taxes.

D. Somebody else.

9. These pro teams will make the playoffs:

A. Capitals.

B. Nationals.

C. Redskins.

D. Wizards.

(Choose all that apply.)

10. Not strictly a local topic, but who cares: On New Year’s Day 2020, Donald J. Trump will be:

A. Firmly in office after legal troubles withered.

B. Still in office, but on defensive from multiple investigations.

C. Impeached by House but acquitted by Senate.

D. Impeached, convicted and removed from office.

E. Out of office via another route, such as resignation.

My predictions: 1. D; 2. E; 3. C; 4. A (only); 5. A and B; 6. B (only); 7. C; 8. A; 9. A and B; 10. E (out on a limb). Happy New Year!