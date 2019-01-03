THE DISTRICT

Arrest in New Year's Day shooting of man

D.C. police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the New Year’s Day shooting of a man in Northwest Washington whom authorities described as an unintended victim.

William D’Sean Wrice, 20, of Northeast Washington, was charged with assault with intent to kill.

The shooting occurred about 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW, between Manor Park and Brightwood Park just west of New Hampshire Avenue.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said Tuesday that two groups got into a dispute and one person fired. Newsham said “it appears the victim may have been an unintended target who was visiting one of the local establishments.”

A police report said the victim was shot once in the head. He remains in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting was one of five that happened on the holiday, including one incident that left a man dead in Southeast Washington.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Two die after shooting in Pr. George's County

Two men were fatally shot Thursday night in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County, police officials said.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive just after 7 p.m., where patrol officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street, said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson. That victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

While the first man was being treated at the hospital, a second man arrived there and also died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives released no motive for the shooting, and officials said they were working to develop a description of an assailant.

— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Police: Man shot self while cleaning gun

Police said a Virginia man was cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged, wounding him and sending a bullet into his next-door neighbor’s bed while the neighbor was sleeping.

The incident happened just after midnight on New Year’s Day in the 14100 block of Asher View in Centreville, according to Fairfax County police.

Keanu H. Kishimoto, 22, who wounded himself, suffered minor injuries. His neighbor was not hurt.

Police said Kishimoto was charged with unlawful shooting and obstruction of justice.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Virginia

Zoo gets new bongos, and they're antelopes

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk has a new set of bongos.

Two baby bongos were born to separate mothers at the zoo on Dec. 26.

The bongo is a large species of antelope found in eastern, western and central Africa.

The zoo reported that Johnny — a male calf — weighed in about 44 pounds, while Charlie — a female calf — weighed in at 48 pounds.

The birth of the calves brings the herd’s total to eight.

Bongo populations in Africa have been thinned by habitat destruction, poaching and domestic livestock diseases.

Zoo officials said there may be a delay before visitors can see the calves.

— Associated Press