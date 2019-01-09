THE DISTRICT

Eighth homicide in

as many days reported

A 46-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Northeast Washington, officials said, bringing the number of homicides in the city to eight within the first eight days of the year.

The incident occurred about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Dix Street NE. When D.C. police officers arrived, they found a man, who was later identified as Abdul Watts of District Heights, Md., suffering from stab wounds.

Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The killing follows a particularly violent week in the District.

Last year, homicides in the city spiked to 160 — a 40 percent increase over 2017’s total of 116, according to tracking by The Washington Post.

MARYLAND

Police identify man found fatally wounded

Police have identified a man found with a fatal injury in the backyard of a Lanham, Md., home as Thomas Baldwin, 29, of Fredericksburg, Va.

A Greenbelt police officer visiting his mother’s home called authorities for a welfare check Tuesday about 7:15 a.m. after he discovered the man unresponsive in the backyard, Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police said.

Officers found Baldwin suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive, police said. Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to find the assailant and determine a motive for the killing, police said.

— Lynh Bui

2nd man arrested in

drug-related killings

A second man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two 19-year-olds last week in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County.

The shooting occurred during an illegal drug sale, according to Prince George’s police. Deven Wright, 19, was one of the men who set up a drug sale with the intention of robbing others involved in the transaction on Jan. 3, police said.

Two groups met for the sale, and shooting broke out about 7:05 p.m. near the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive, police said. Robert Glasco of Capitol Heights and Shaquan Chambers of Clinton were shot and later died at nearby hospitals.

Wright has been charged with murder, assault and other related counts.

Police earlier announced that Sean Davis Jr., 20, of Accokeek was also arrested and charged in the case.

— Lynh Bui

Pr. George's records 4th homicide of year

A man was killed Wednesday in Prince George’s County, making it the fourth homicide this year in the county.

The incident occurred about 8:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Baltic Street in Capitol Heights, according to a tweet Wednesday from Prince George’s police.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said someone told an officer that there was “an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.” The man was found suffering from trauma to the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

— Dana Hedgpeth