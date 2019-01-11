MARYLAND

Two Va. men charged in Lanham slaying

Two Virginia men have been arrested in the slaying of a man found in the backyard of a Lanham home, Prince George’s County police said.

Dorian Ragland, 44, of Fredericksburg and Christopher Foxworth, 29, of Stafford County have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Thomas Baldwin, 29, police announced Friday.

Baldwin was found with a gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baldwin, Ragland and Foxworth knew one another and traveled from Virginia to Prince George’s the day of the shooting, police said. Investigators are working to determine a motive.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Competency exam for woman in murder case

A Fairfax County woman charged in the killing of her two daughters in August will be evaluated for her competency to stand trial after she refused to come to the courtroom to attend a preliminary hearing in the case on Friday.

Veronica Youngblood, 33, of McLean, also recently attempted to kill herself and was speaking incoherently about her case, Fairfax County Public Defender Dawn Butorac said at the hearing Friday.

“There has been some deterioration in her mental health,” Butorac told a judge in the Fairfax County juvenile court before moving for the competency evaluation.

Judge Gayl Branum Carr ordered the evaluation.

Friday’s hearing was initially delayed as Butorac and another attorney talked to Youngblood at the Fairfax County jail, but Youngblood refused to come to the hearing, Butorac said in court.

Youngblood has been charged with one count of murder, after police said she fatally shot her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklynn, and teenage daughter in an apartment they shared in McLean on the night of Aug. 5. The older daughter, who has not been identified by police, later died at a hospital.

Police have not released a motive in the killings, but Youngblood had recently gone through a contentious divorce and was in a custody dispute over the children with her ex-husband.

— Justin Jouvenal