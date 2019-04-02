THE DISTRICT

Man killed near two schools is identified

The man who was fatally shot Monday in Southeast, near two schools, was identified Tuesday as Rodney Gordon, 44, of Southeast.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Alabama Avenue SE, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.

Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) noted the proximity of the killing to Digital Pioneers Academy and Anne Beers Elementary School, each just blocks away, and described the shooting as “horrifying.”

Gray said the killing was the 15th this year in his ward. That figure is three times that of last year at this time, he said.

— Martin Weil

Man dies after shooting in Southeast

A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Washington, officials said.

The shooting happened in the Benning Ridge area around 10 p.m. Monday, in the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE, D.C. police said.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots, and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the victim as Maurice Wheeler, 28, of no fixed address.

Wheeler’s killing is the 40th homicide in the District this year, compared with 33 at the same time last year.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Officer collapses while responding to call

A Montgomery County police officer collapsed from an apparent medical event Tuesday afternoon while responding to a shoplifting call and was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Police were called at 12:38 p.m. for possible shoplifting at Westfield Wheaton Mall in downtown Wheaton, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there was a foot chase and, if so, how many officers and suspects were involved. Police were trying to learn what may have precipitated the officer’s collapsing.

“It appears to have been a medical event,” said Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman.

Jordan said the officer was listed in “critical but stable condition” as of 3:30 p.m.

— Dan Morse

Death on Pr. George's railroad tracks

One person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Prince George’s County Monday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 8:21 p.m. south of the New Carrollton station and involved a train traveling from Philadelphia to Washington, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

It occurred near the 3600 block of Pennsy Drive, according to Mark E. Brady, the spokesman for the county fire department. The site is about a half mile south of the New Carrollton station.

— Martin Weil