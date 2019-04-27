Conservationists often try to save species that are endangered in the wild. But a bird that hatched recently in Virginia is not merely endangered in nature, authorities said, it is extinct.

In a way, the April 22 hatching of the Guam kingfisher at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, might be likened to preservation of such a celebrated and vanished creature as the dodo bird.

In announcing the hatching of a bird “extinct in the wild,” the Smithsonian’s National Zoo said only about 140 of the kingfishers exist in human care, so “every chick is extremely precious.”

When it hatched the zoo said, it weighed less than an ounce, but it is expected to grow with the aid of frequent feedings of such items as thawed mice, served for digestibility. Without feathers at first, it is expected in time to grow bright blue, orange and white plumage.

