CLOSED EVERYWHERE
|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail
|Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement, except for along D.C. Streetcar route.
|Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and City of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Monday pickups are on Tuesday and Tuesday pickups are on Wednesday. In Howard and Montgomery, pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. In Prince George’s, pickups will be made on the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed.
|Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax. No collections in Fairfax City; Monday pickups on Tuesday. No collections in the City of Alexandria; pickups slide one day, to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Loudoun and Fauquier; open in Prince William.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|One library open in each ward. For information, go to dclibrary.org.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES