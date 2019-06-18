MARYLAND

Hogan aims to boost cybersecurity defenses

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has named a statewide chief information security officer and created a new cybersecurity office, part of an effort to boost defenses against hacking threats.

John Evans, who had served as the chief information security officer for the state Department of Information Technology since October, will lead the Office of Security Management and chair the Maryland Cybersecurity Coordinating Council. He will be paid $147,802 a year.

The effort comes as Baltimore continues to fend off a powerful ransomware attack that has nearly paralyzed city government.

Patrick Mulford, a spokesman for the state Department of Information Technology, said the changes were “not driven by a particular incident. We need to have one centralized approach to cybersecurity for the state. . . one person to set the tone for where we are headed as a state to secure citizens’ data.”

— Ovetta Wiggins

VIRGINIA

Experts: Major storm could cost billions

Experts say that southeastern Virginia could suffer $40 billion in losses if it’s struck by a major hurricane.

Professors from Old Dominion University said in a June 12 report that the damages could seriously puncture the regional economy.

The report predicted a loss of 175,000 jobs and a decline in economic activity if the region’s infrastructure and military installations suffer major damage.

The report was put together by the Commonwealth Center for Recurrent Flooding Resiliency. The center was established by Old Dominion University, the College of William & Mary and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

— Associated Press

Schools to get more security officers

More than 50 localities in Virginia have been awarded more than $3.47 million in grants to pay for new school resource and security officers.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam approved the General Assembly’s amendment to add an additional $3 million for a grant program to increase the number of Virginia schools with school resource and school security officers.

The grants will place the positions at 45 elementary schools, 17 middle schools and 31 high schools.

Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said the additional positions will increase the number of school resource officers in Virginia by 10 percent.

— Associated Press