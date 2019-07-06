Summer in Washington means heat, and it also means storms. Saturday brought plenty of both. The heat produced discomfort, but the storms had seemingly greater effects as trees toppled, lightning struck houses and electric wires came down.

In the Sterling and Sterling Park area of Loudoun County, wind knocked down trees with diameters as big as eight inches, emergency officials told the National Weather Service. In the same part of the county, officials said, bleachers blew over at Bill Allen Field.

In the District, a fallen tree blocked the intersection of 16th Street and Spring Road NW in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

A lightning strike in Arlington touched off a small fire in the 3600 block of North Nelson Street, the fire department said.

At one point, electricity was cut off to 9,000 homes and businesses served by Pepco. At 11 p.m., about 7,000 Northern Virginia customers of Dominion Power had lost their electricity.

And, of course, it was hot. It was the fifth day of the current heat wave, with a high temperature of 92 degrees in Washington that meshed well with the 90, 91, 93 and 94 of the first four days.

