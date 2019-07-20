THE DISTRICT

Trinidad shooting victims identified

Police have identified the victims found Friday fatally shot inside a home in the Trinidad area of Northeast Washington.

Police are treating the deaths of 17-year-old Ahkii Washington-Scruggs and 57-year-old Hugh Washington, both of Northeast, as homicides, Kristen Metzger, a D.C. police spokeswoman, said Saturday.

Police said they responded around 6 p.m. Friday to a family member’s request to check the residence on the 1100 block of Queen Street NE. Police said they found an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

It was not clear how long the victims may have been dead in the house. Metzger said the relative had become concerned at least as early as Thursday.

— Laurel Demkovich

Fatal shooting on U Street NW

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday in the 1100 block of U Street NW.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting around 2:40 a.m. Police said they found 34-year-old Eric Byrd, of Southeast, D.C., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Laurel Demkovich

MARYLAND

Man struck by car in December dies

A Maryland man struck by a car in December died of his injuries this week.

Anthony Butcher, 25, had been crossing Whitfield Chapel Road near Annapolis Road in Lanham about 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 7 when a southbound car hit him, Prince George’s County police said.

The driver who struck Butcher was not hurt and stayed at the scene of the crash, police said. Butcher was taken to a hospital and treated.

— Lynh Bui

Baltimore police official robbed at gunpoint

Police say one of Baltimore’s newest deputy police commissioners and his wife were robbed at gunpoint.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were approached by four men in an SUV at about 9 p.m. Friday near Patterson Park.

Police say the men announced it was a robbery, showed a gun and fled with a wallet, a purse, cash and multiple cellphones.

Police say no one was injured.

— Associated Press

