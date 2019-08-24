MARYLAND

Upper Marlboro man dies weeks after crash

An Upper Marlboro man has died of his injuries weeks after his car crashed into a tree, police said.

Stanley Broadie, 61, was driving west on a sharp right curve on South Osborne Road around 4:45 p.m. Aug. 7 when his car veered, hit a tree and flipped, according to Prince George’s County police.

Broadie was the only person in the car and was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries on Thursday.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Body found along river in Great Falls Park

A man’s body was found Saturday along the rocky shore of Great Falls Park in Virginia and authorities have launched an investigation, officials said.

About 9:40 a.m., a kayaker along the Potomac River spotted the body “partially in the water” near Sandy Landing, said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police. Officers were using boats to recover the body and will work closely with state forensic investigators who were called to the scene, Delgado said.

There are high cliffs in the area. But Delgado said early Saturday afternoon that it was too soon to know what happened to the man. Authorities were working to learn and confirm the man’s identity, he said.

— Dan Morse

Missing Fairfax teacher is found dead

A Fairfax County schoolteacher reported missing Aug. 16 was identified Saturday as the motorcyclist found dead Thursday in a wooded area near Fairfax County Parkway.

Simon H. Chang, 39, was an emotional disabilities teacher at South Lakes High School in Reston and the assistant coach of the junior varsity basketball team. He lived in Ashburn, and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a lookout for Chang and his blue Ducati motorcycle on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported that a friend had last seen him Aug. 9 and a family member reported him missing Aug. 16.

Fairfax County police said a groundskeeper found the body of a man shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday near the on-ramp to the northbound Fairfax County Parkway from Lee Highway in the Fair Oaks area. Investigators believe the motorcycle ran off the shoulder and came to rest in a wooded area adjacent to a runoff pond.

It was not clear how long Chang had been there, Fairfax police Lt. John Lieb said. The area where he was found is behind the county’s West Ox school bus facility. Investigators did not find any sign that other vehicles were involved and have not determined whether speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

“Mr. Chang was a beloved staff member,” said South Lakes principal Kim B. Retzer, “who touched the lives of the students he taught and coached. He will be remembered by students and staff alike for his caring nature and he will always be a part of the Seahawk family.”

— Tom Jackman

Fairfax woman, hit by two cars, is killed

A Fairfax County woman was hit and killed Thursday night in the Fair Lakes area by two cars, which both left the scene, Fairfax police said Saturday. One of the drivers soon returned, and the other contacted police the next day.

Nooria Youssefi, 46, was walking across Fair Lakes Circle near the Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores about 11 p.m. Police said she was not near a crosswalk when she was struck by a 2016 Audi A3 and then by a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Youssefi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi initially drove away but returned a short time later and is cooperating with police, Fairfax police Lt. John Lieb said Saturday. After a lookout was broadcast for the second vehicle, the Hyundai’s driver called police on Friday morning and was interviewed. Lieb said he did not know whether either driver would be cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators do not yet know whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. Youssefi’s death was the 12th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax this year. Fairfax police have been emphasizing pedestrian safety after 16 people were struck and killed in the county last year, more than the 13 homicides recorded.

— Tom Jackman