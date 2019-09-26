Eventually, while traveling at least 70 mph, his vehicle slammed into a another vehicle, killing the driver, Brittany Burks, 27, of Amherst, N.Y.

Bassett, who faces a possible prison term of up to eight years, is set to be sentenced Nov. 27.

— Paul Duggan

MARYLAND

Man sentenced in fatal drunken-driving crash

A Charles County man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday for a drunken-driving crash that killed three children and injured their parents in Prince George’s County in December, prosecutors said.

Thomas Hawks, 28, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicle manslaughter and two counts of causing life-threatening injuries while under the influence of alcohol for the deaths of Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, 5-year-old twins, and their 13-month-old brother, Isaac.

Prince George’s County prosecutors said Hawks was driving on Route 210 at high speed on Dec. 30 when he slammed into a Honda Accord occupied by the Mejia family of Falls Church, Va. The crash also critically injured the children’s parents. The family was headed home from church.

Prosecutors said Hawks was driving home from a football game and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17 the night of the crash, more than double the legal limit in Maryland.

— Justin Jouvenal

Retiring fire chief tapped for post in Fla.

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Benjamin M. Barksdale has been tapped to take over the fire department in Orlando following his retirement from the county in October.

Barksdale will start his new job Nov. 15 pending confirmation by the Orlando City Council, officials in the Florida city said.

Barksdale announced in July that he would be retiring from Prince George’s County after serving as fire chief for about three years. He came to the department about nine years ago from Arlington County, where he worked for 24 years and served as a battalion chief after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

— Lynh Bui

Police fatally shoot man armed with knives in Hyattsville

