During the trial, when the woman took the stand to be cross-examined by Graham, he asked questions including, “Do you think the defendant is handsome?” and “Have you ever seen the movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey?’ ” The un­or­tho­dox questioning and other conduct prompted Judge Danya Dayson to order that Graham, who has a history of mental illness, undergo additional evaluations.

Psychologist Shilpa Krishnan concluded in a report that although Graham had a history of schizophrenia, he was able to “demonstrate an excellent factual understanding of the legal proceedings against him” as well as the role of the defendant, attorney, prosecutors and judge.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Pr. George's panel OKs measure on pit bulls

A Prince George’s County Council committee on Thursday advanced an amendment to animal control legislation that would repeal the county’s 22-year-old ban on pit bulls.

A majority of the 11-member council still appears to support or be undecided on the ban, which a coalition of animal rights advocates has labeled ineffective and inhumane.

But council Chairman Todd Turner (D-District 4), who sponsored the amendment, said its passage out of the Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment Committee will lead to a public meeting on the ban and a broader discussion of whether it is necessary.

— Rachel Chason

THE REGION

Season's first cases of flu being reported

Health officials in the region are warning residents to get flu vaccinations as the first flu cases of the season are reported.

Maryland’s Department of Health has seen 11 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza since Sept. 1.

Virginia has had six reports of the flu since Sept. 1, according to the state health department. Officials said that’s on par with the same time period last year.

The District had confirmed two cases as of Thursday, which is similar to the same time period last year, said John Davies-Cole, epidemiologist for the D.C. Department of Health.

— Dana Hedgpeth

