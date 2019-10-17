Police said their investigation led them to a suspect identified as Calvin Aughtry, 37, also of Southeast Washington. In a statement, police said Aughtry was found dead later Wednesday in a vehicle in Prince George’s County, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Court records show Rodriguez and Aughtry married in 2012 and shared the apartment on Chesapeake Street as recently as July.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Baltimore to buy cyber insurance after attack

The city of Baltimore is set to purchase $20 million in cyber insurance coverage, five months after an attack hobbled its computer network.

The city’s Board of Estimates on Wednesday approved the purchase of two $10 million policies. The premiums will total $835,000.

The move comes after hackers demanded about $76,000 in ransom after freezing key computer systems in May. Online payments, billing systems and email were down, and property transactions came to a stop, exasperating home sellers and real estate professionals.

The city refused to pay the ransom. Recovery has been estimated at about $18 million.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Group wants action after statue vandalism

A group dedicated to preserving Charlottesville’s Confederate monuments is asking the city to pay for an inspection of recent vandalism to two monument pedestals and install cameras in the area.

The monuments, like others around the country, have been a source of controversy for years. White nationalists rallied in Charlottesville two years ago in part to protest the city’s plans to remove a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Monument Fund sent a letter to Charlottesville’s city attorney Tuesday. It says monuments of Lee and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson were vandalized in mid-September and again Monday. The group asks the city to investigate.

— Associated Press

