On Sunday, the change from Eastern Daylight Time to Eastern Standard Time was to come at 2 a.m. The transition is rued by many who object to the suddenly earlier sunsets, which send them home from work in the dark.

In Washington, the sun set at 6:06 p.m. Saturday, according to the Time and Date website. But on Sunday, many may experience a sense of temporal dislocation. When the sun goes down, the clock should read 5:05 p.m. if properly set. (The extra minute of difference stems from seasonal shortening of the hours of daylight.)

Many of us mourn the earlier onset of evening darkness. However, in fairness, the sun will rise an hour earlier in the morning. Some who have been waking in darkness may suddenly be greeted by the brightness of daybreak.

In Washington, the sun did not rise on Saturday until 7:36 a.m. But on Sunday, when the sun appears in the east, our clocks will read 6:37 a.m.

They will, of course, provided the reminders have been heeded.

