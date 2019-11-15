Officers called to the scene found Frazer critically injured in the road, where he was pronounced dead.

— Lynh Bui

Men charged in theft of scrap metal

Three Baltimore-area men have been charged in Montgomery County in connection with a scheme to steal more than $400,000 of scrap metal between May and March.

Anthony Maurice Coles, 51, of Edgewood; Larry Donnell Beasley, 69, of Windsor Mill; and Raymond Leroy Mason Jr., 31, of Baltimore, are each charged with multiple counts of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

Maryland State Police arrested Coles and Beasley on Nov. 5 and Mason on Friday. Pending trial, Beasley was released on his own recognizance and Coles was released on $15,000 bond.

Mason is being held on $15,000 pending a bail review hearing.

Atlantic Recycling Group reported in June it suspected people associated with the company it hired to transport scrap metal from Rockville to the Port of Baltimore were stealing much of it, state police said.

Cargo containers were arriving at destinations “vastly underweight” compared with original weighted totals, police said. The estimated value of the missing scrap metal is about $425,000, police said.

Neither Coles nor Mason had an attorney listed in court records; Beasley is being represented by a public defender.

— Baltimore Sun

