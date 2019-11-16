Anyone with information about the incidents can call police at 202-727-9099.

— Peter Jamison

MARYLAND

Police identify teacher arrested after fight

A Prince George’s County teacher has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse after she was captured on video physically fighting a student in her Largo High School classroom Friday.

Police identified the teacher Saturday as Vivian Noirie, 36. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for December.

The incident unfolded around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Largo High School in a classroom with about 30 students, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said Friday. School security broke up the fight after someone reportedly hit an emergency button in the classroom.

Neither Noirie nor the student required medical attention, police said.

According to police, the 17-year-old student approached Noirie because she was upset the teacher had contacted her parents the previous evening. The student admits she stepped on Noirie’s foot and bumped into her with her shoulder. Noirie’s reaction to this was “extremely violent,” according to police.

Police said they are also seeking charges against the student.

Noirie could not be reached for comment Saturday. She has worked in the school system since November 2018.

— Perry Stein

