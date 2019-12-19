The D.C. Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as “complications from closed head trauma.” Officials also ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, authorities charged Daymond Hendrick, 32, of Southwest, with second-degree murder. Court documents said Hendrick told detectives he had gotten upset and “physically assaulted” his grandfather after he “refused to provide him with cigarettes and alcohol.”

AD

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man dies after SUV strikes tree in Largo

A D.C. man died after an SUV in which he was a passenger struck a tree in Largo, Prince George’s County police said.

At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Harry S. Truman Drive at New Orchard Drive for the report of a crash.

Police said Lorenzo Slaughter, 23, of Northeast, was a passenger in an SUV traveling on Harry S. Truman Drive when the driver lost control, striking a tree.

Slaughter was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, police said. The driver had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Body found near Mount Vernon bridge

The death of a man whose body was found Wednesday near a Mount Vernon bridge is being investigated as a homicide, Fairfax County police said.

AD

AD

A resident discovered the body near the bridge at Old Mill and Gateshead roads while walking their dog, police said.

An autopsy found the man had suffered trauma to the upper body, police said. His name will be released after next of kin are notified, police said. After a preliminary investigation, police do not think the killing was random and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

— Justin Jouvenal

AD