Woman dies in crash along B-W Parkway

A woman was killed Sunday in a crash along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Her identity was not immediately released pending the notification of her family.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. along the southbound side of the parkway near Route 197 in Laurel.

A U.S. Park Police spokesman, Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, said the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree. He said the man who was driving suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died.

Delgado said an initial report indicates that alcohol and/or narcotics may have been factors in the crash.

— Dana Hedgpeth

