AD

Leah Schroeder, development director

Leah Schroeder, 75, who from 1995 to 2010 was development director for The Field School, a private college preparatory school in Washington, died Nov. 11 at her home in the District. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her husband, Richard Schroeder.

AD

Mrs. Schroeder was born Leah Webb in Fort Worth, Tex., and had lived in the Washington area since 1959. Early in her career, she was a congressional staffer on Capitol Hill and a vice president for government affairs for the Health Industry Manufacturers Association.

Richard Donovan, government relations specialist

Richard Donovan, 90, a government relations specialist from 1971 to 1988 with Edison Electric Institute, the trade association of investor-owned utilities, died Nov. 7 at an assisted-living center in Naples, Fla. The cause was multiple organ failure, including kidneys and a blocked carotid artery said a daughter, Mary Donovan.

AD

Mr. Donovan was born in Washington. Early in his career he worked with what then was the Atomic Energy Commission and then with the U.S. Agency for International Development in Vietnam. In 2006 he moved to Florida from Easton, Md.

AD

John Innocenti, D.C. police officer

John Innocenti, 98, a D.C. policeman from 1946 to 1971, died Nov. 4 at the home of a daughter in Clovis, Calif. The cause was complications from a fractured pelvis suffered in an accidental fall, said a daughter, Martha Cotterman.

Mr. Innocenti, a native Washingtonian, moved to California from Westminster, Md., a decade ago.

Carlos Avery, CIA physicist

Carlos Avery, 81, a CIA physicist for 50 years, died Nov. 15 at an assisted living community in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Andrea Avery.

AD

Dr. Avery was born in Hutchinson, Minn. He was with the CIA from 1967 to 2017 and became a senior analyst in 1986. His specialties included weapons, technology and proliferation. An amateur railroad historian, he co-wrote the 2003 book “E. Francis Baldwin, Architect: The B&O, Baltimore, and Beyond.”

AD

Joan Tibbetts, estate administrator

Joan Tibbetts, 87, who as the administrator of the estate of her father, cartoonist Percy L. Crosby, fought a lifelong battle over the copyright and trademark name of his cartoon character Skippy, died Oct. 26 at a hospice center in Severna Park, Md. The cause was lung cancer, said a son, Waldo Tibbetts.

Mrs. Tibbetts was born Joan Crosby in Washington. Her father’s cartoon character Skippy was a fifth-grade schoolboy, whose adventures were featured in comic strips from 1923 to 1945. In the 1930s the name Skippy was adopted by a peanut butter manufacturer, and the Crosby family heirs continue to contest its use.

— From staff reports

AD