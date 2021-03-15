The same goes for soul heaven, blues heaven, bluegrass heaven, country heaven and every-other-genre-of-music heaven. This Friday at the Birchmere, Davis will take a trip to all of them as organizer and emcee of a show called “Thanks for the Memories — 2020.”

It’s Davis’s annual celebration of musicians we lost the previous year. In 2020, that included Kenny Rogers, Helen Reddy, Bill Withers, Little Richard, Bonnie Pointer, Eddie Van Halen, Spencer Davis and dozens more. It’s a show Davis starts planning every Jan. 1.

A Silver Spring-based R&B and blues piano player who has performed with the likes of Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters, Davis first had the notion in 2016. He approached Bethesda Blues and Jazz with the idea of honoring those who died in 2015.

Too depressing, he said he was told.

“I said, ‘Listen, Elvis is dead, John Lennon is dead, a lot of these people are dead. People still do tributes to them,’ ” Davis said.

The club relented and the show wound up being close to a sellout. Three years ago, Davis moved the tribute to the Birchmere in Alexandria.

Davis, 62, has assembled a crack backing band — including Andy Hamburger on drums, Dan Hovey on guitar, Russ Rodgers on bass, Dan Quinn on keyboards, Keith Arneson on banjo and Myron Prosser on fiddle — and a vast cast of guest singers.

About 35 songs are on the set list, which means the work of many artists won’t be included. Davis will read their names aloud. Some artists get more than one song.

“I think we have two for Charley Pride,” Davis said. “ ‘Kiss an Angel Good Morning’ and ‘Mountain of Love.’ ”

Another Charlie is on the bill: Charlie Daniels.

“I was kind of debating it,” Davis said. “Charlie Daniels was a big-time racist, but I’m honoring the music, not so much the ideology.”

Davis has spent a fair amount of time seeking out big-time racists and getting them to change their thinking.

“The first time I had a friendly encounter with a Klansman was in Frederick, Maryland,” he said. “I was in a country band. I was the only Black guy in the band — the only Black guy in the place.”

After the first set, a man told Davis he’d never before heard a Black man play the piano like Jerry Lee Lewis.

Said Davis: “I wasn’t offended. I was rather surprised. He did not know the Black origins of Jerry Lee’s style.”

Davis knew Jerry Lee’s influences because he knew Jerry Lee. The two had spoken of their shared influences: the African American innovators of blues and boogie-woogie piano.

“I had a cranberry juice with the man,” Davis said. “It was the first time he had ever sat down and had a drink with a Black man. It turned out he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.”

The man started coming to Davis’s gigs and slowly began shedding his racist views.

“Hey, a lot can be accomplished by talking with one another,” Davis said. “A missed opportunity for dialogue is a missed opportunity for conflict resolution.”

Davis’s outreach was the subject of the 2016 documentary “Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America.”

“This year makes 37 years I’ve been doing this,” he said.

And there’s still a need to confront racists?

“You saw a bunch of them at the Capitol the other month, people walking around inside the Capitol with the Confederate flag and ‘Camp Auschwitz’ T-shirts.”

Music can be a unifier. That’s what Davis wants his show to be. It’s a show where Jamaica’s Millie Small, singer of “My Boy Lollipop,” can sit alongside Italian soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone.

“A lot of us live in bubbles,” Davis said. “We don’t visit other people’s bubbles. This gets you out of your bubbles, allows you to be exposed so we’re not so xenophobic musically.”

Plus, he said, “it’s been a rough 365 days, with all kinds of stuff going on. Music is a soother. It brings relaxation and joy.”

Davis said he’s already started making a list for next year’s show.