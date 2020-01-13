He was taken to a hospital, where police said he died Sunday.

A police report listed drugs as a possible factor in the shooting.

The report indicates that before he died, the victim told police he was involved in a transaction with two other people through the front driver’s side window, and one of the people “pulled out a pistol and shot him in the head.”

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Fan died at stadium after stumble on steps

Baltimore Ravens officials shared more details Monday about an incident in which a man died after falling in the upper deck of M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens-Tennessee Titans playoff game Saturday night.

Ravens fan Michael Kahler stumbled on the steps leading to his seat at the stadium Saturday night, Ravens spokesman Chad Steele said.

Ravens officials had previously reported the fan had collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck. Medical personnel arrived but were unable to resuscitate Kahler.

Steele would not answer further questions about the incident or the injuries Kahler suffered.

Members of Kahler’s family declined to comment Monday.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Sunday the incident was reported as an accidental fall, so police did not have any information about it.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Man accused of rape, abduction is arrested

A man accused of abduction and rape in Prince William County, was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Rodney Mershion Livatt, 44, of no fixed address, is charged with rape, abduction, domestic assault and battery, and phone threats, county police said.

Police said the victim, a 45-year-old woman, reported she was at a home in Woodbridge on Thursday when a family member forced her into a vehicle, drove her to a wooded section of Locust Shade Park, struck her and sexually assaulted her.

She told police she persuaded the man to drive her home and they separated. The following day, according to police, he made several threatening phone calls to her.