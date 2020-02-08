Maryland’s total of five tornadoes was one more than the four that had been reported in the state in February in the last 70 years, the Weather Service said.

Four of Friday’s five Maryland tornadoes struck in the Washington region; two in Montgomery County, one in Frederick County and one in Carroll County.

The fifth was in Elkton, in Cecil County, in the northeastern corner of the state, about 90 miles from Washington.

Virginia’s tornado was in Leesburg, the Weather Service said.

The twisters caused no fatalities or serious injuries, according to the Weather Service.