Rockville City Police were called to a home for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Rasmussen inside suffering from “what appeared to be a cutting wound,” Montgomery County police said.

Police said Rasmussen and Negroponte were acquaintances and the stabbing occurred during a disagreement in the home.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Chesapeake surpasses Norfolk in population

The southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake has surpassed Norfolk to become the state’s second-most-populous city.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that Chesapeake has reached an estimated population of 245,745 people. That’s according to estimates from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Norfolk’s population is just over 245,000 residents.

Chesapeake’s population has grown by more than 10 percent in the past decade. Norfolk’s ticked up by less than 1 percent.

The center estimates that Richmond will also probably overtake Norfolk.

Virginia Beach is still the state’s most populous city. It has an estimated 452,643 residents.