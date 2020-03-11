VIRGINIA

Police close probe into student's death in jail

Virginia State Police have concluded an investigation of the jail death of a college freshman, saying the case is closed and no charges will be filed.

Aris Lobo-Perez, who had attended Radford University for three weeks, was found dead Sept. 12 at New River Valley Regional Jail after campus police arrested him the night before for public intoxication.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the death an accident, stemming from opioid toxicity compounded by asthma.

— Martin Weil

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Fairfax

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfax County last month.

Police said Willams Claros of Alexandria faces charges of involuntary manslaughter under the influence and felony hit-and-run. He is being held in jail without bond.

David Velasquez, 29, of Arlington, was struck and killed Feb. 1 along Industrial Road near Backlick Road. Police said alcohol is thought to have been “a factor for the pedestrian.”

— Dana Hedgpeth