The medical examiner’s office ruled the death an accident, stemming from opioid toxicity compounded by asthma.
— Martin Weil
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Fairfax
A 52-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfax County last month.
Police said Willams Claros of Alexandria faces charges of involuntary manslaughter under the influence and felony hit-and-run. He is being held in jail without bond.
David Velasquez, 29, of Arlington, was struck and killed Feb. 1 along Industrial Road near Backlick Road. Police said alcohol is thought to have been “a factor for the pedestrian.”
— Dana Hedgpeth