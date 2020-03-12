Instead, her kids spent the morning eating chocolate chip pancakes, gardening, working on homework packets and “trying to hang out without killing each other,” said Reina, who lives in the LeDroit Park neighborhood.

Yes, she understands that some people might accuse her of overreacting and that, because her kids are young, “it would not be a big deal” if they caught the virus.

“But they could infect others,” she said. “And that would be big deal.”

As anxiety over the coronavirus ballooned into a full-blown international crisis, choices that once seemed simple only hours ago were now fraught with existential danger, as the Washington region grappled with a new normal of jarring warnings and ominous announcements.

From deciding whether to shake hands, go to the office or play in a pickup basketball game, Washingtonians and their neighbors in Virginia and Maryland found themselves asking whether engaging in the most mundane of activities was worth the risk of exposing themselves to the virus that causes covid-19.

While some were in full retreat, stocking up on groceries and preparing to stay home for days and possibly weeks, others insisted on sticking to their usual routines, albeit with caution as they waited for government leaders to signal that they have command over what some fear is a potential catastrophe.

“I’m old, I’ve had a good life and I may die but I’ll be damned if I’m going to throw away what life I have to live,” said Jan Chastain, 81, of Silver Spring, as she walked through Union Station, a surgical mask that she had just procured from a medical facility over her face.

“I will take precautions,” Chastain said, “but I’m not going to stop myself from going out.”

Just after noon, Union Station’s cavernous halls were devoid of their lunchtime bustle and snaking lines of travelers heading out of town. “It’s dead,” said a Red Cap luggage handler, declining to give her name, as she sat and waited for a request for help.

Cheryl Vestal, 65, was not looking forward to the possibility of exposing herself to germs as she boarded a train back to New Haven, Conn., after visiting her grandson in Virginia. But she had sanitary wipes in her bag and planned to clean all surfaces she could possibly touch.

“The rest is whatever — if you’re going to get sick, you’re going to get sick,” she said. “It’s going to happen somewhere. It could be my neighborhood, it could be your neighborhood. There’s not a lot anyone can do about it.”

Announcements that pillars of American life — public schools, synagogues and churches, the NCAA basketball tournament and Major League Baseball — were shutting down only added to the growing sense of unease. What seemed surreal a couple of days ago — a family walking through Adams Morgan, everyone in surgical masks — now seemed routine.

At the U.S. Capitol, guided tours were halted Thursday afternoon, including one that Shane Carsrud, 40, a banker visiting from Illinois, and his family were supposed to attend. The Carsruds planned to race through the Library of Congress and National Archives before those buildings were closed to tourists, then drive back to Illinois “before they close down the borders,” he said.

He added that he was joking, then chuckled. But who knows?

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

A few blocks away, Todd Washam, 37, a policy analyst, sipped a coffee at an outdoor cafe and said he was washing his hands like everyone else and wiping down the counters and door handles at his house in Alexandria.

But some precautions “seem excessive,” Washam said, listing the cancellation of parades and sports tournaments as examples. “What I feel anxious about is the stock market and travel restrictions. I’d go on a cruise today. I wouldn’t take my kids, of course, but I’d go with my wife. Why not?”

The sense of foreboding was also common among owners of restaurants, bars and other small businesses, including Laurie Gillman, 53, whose East City Bookshop on Pennsylvania Avenue SE had a sign outside that read: “Stockpiling!? We’ve got books for that!”

In case her patrons are too afraid to leave home, Gillman has started a delivery service, an innovation she said is necessary to make up for the thousands of dollars in revenue she is losing from canceled readings and other book-related events.

“We’re just looking at everything and trying not to panic,” Gillman said. “It’s just all uncertain.”

On H Street, Tony Tomelden, the owner of the Pug, a popular bar, planned to remain open Thursday night even though a nearby school had canceled a fundraiser. Business has been steady, he said, though he’s not confident that will last.

“It’s scary, man,” Tomelden said. “I don’t know if I’m being irresponsible staying open, but if I don’t stay open I don’t pay the bills. My bartenders aren’t making much money if we’re closed.”

By early afternoon Thursday, Michelle Poteaux, a co-owner of Bastille, a French bistro that has been operating for 14 years in Alexandria, said she had served only 15 patrons — down from her usual 40.

“It’s all about the fear of the unknown, people are really scared,” she said of the decline, adding that she has instructed her hosts and servers to “welcome guests but don’t be over-welcoming.”

“Don’t shake hands,” she said. “But if you do go wash your hands right away.”

Supermarkets and wholesalers were having no trouble attracting customers.

At a Costco in Northeast, a woman shopping for toilet paper bought two packages of 30 rolls — normally just over $20 — because she said she had seen similar offerings online for more than double that price.

At a Giant supermarket on Rockville Pike in Montgomery County, Christopher Shea, 37, a stay-at-home dad, said he had deleted his Facebook and Twitter accounts from his phone to shield himself from virus anxiety.

“I couldn’t take it,” he said, as he loaded his car with nearly $400 in meals for his family.

He worried about how his children would feel being limited to their own backyard with school being canceled. “School is the one motivating thing that gets them dressed and gets them out,” he said, adding that the alternative — going to school — is worrisome. “There are so many kids, so close together.”

At the Giant on O Street NW, Ashesh Prasana, 33, a World Bank economist, said he was taking the crisis in stride until Thursday morning when he took his sister to Washington MedStar Hospital after she injured her finger.

In the emergency room, he became alarmed when he said he saw men and women in surgical masks, coughing.

“It struck me that I might be exposed,” he said as he leaned on his cart that he was filling with rice, bread and cans of beans. “I don’t want to have to go out anymore. If we have to stay indoors, who knows how long that could be for?”

An aisle over, Zelda Litwin, 84, was stocking up on green tea and Dr Pepper for no other reason than that it felt like a prudent step to take.

“I’m not anxious,” she said. “But I’m careful.”

Her friend, Michael Jordan, 64, a retired tow truck driver, waved off any suggestion that he should fret.

“Why should I worry?” he asked. “There’s nothing we can do about it. If it gets you, it gets you, right?”

Across the region, routine rythyms were disrupted.

At a church in the Kalorama neighborhood of Northwest Washington, a regularly scheduled pickup game of basketball was short six players, forcing those who showed up to huff-and-puff their way through a full-court matchup of four-on-four.

No one admitted to worrying about skin-on-skin contact.

“I don’t know enough about the virus, to be honest,” said Bryan Weaver, 50, among those who played.

On North Carolina Avenue SE, the sign outside Christopher Herman’s house reads, “Please Don’t Feed the Fears.”

As he stood on his stoop, Herman, a retired policy analyst, said he put the sign up after President Trump took office. But he said it seems particularly relevant now, as he tries to adjust to a future that seems so uncertain.

“Who knows where all this going,” he said before disappearing back inside his house.