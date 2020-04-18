THE DISTRICT

Four in youth services custody test positive

Four youths in the custody of District’s Department of Youth and Rehabilitation Services last week tested positive for the coronavirus at two of the agency’s housing facilities, officials said.

Two of the youths are housed at the New Beginnings Youth Development Center in Laurel, while the other two juveniles are located at the Youth Services Center in Northeast Washington, according to a statement from agency Director Clinton Lacey.

The latest cases raise the total number of positive cases among juveniles in agency custody to eight, officials said.

The agency placed those youths into isolation at the respective facilities, the statement said.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Calvert asks people to shop on assigned days

Calvert County is asking residents to limit shopping trips to every five days and to go on certain days according to their last names.

The measures, which are voluntary, are designed to reduce chronic overcrowding in grocery and convenience stores, according to the county’s health department.

“Going to the grocery store has shifted from an occasional trip to get necessities to a frequent excuse for getting out of the house,” the department said in a news release Wednesday.

Customers whose last names start with A-C should shop on dates ending with 0 and 5, D-G on dates ending with 1 and 6, H-L on dates ending in 2 and 7, M-R on dates ending in 3 and 8 and S-Z on dates ending in 4 and 9.

Calvert’s Board of County Commissioners said “confusion” had arisen among some who didn’t realize the designated shopping days were a suggestion, not a requirement.

— Katherine Shaver