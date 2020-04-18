The latest cases raise the total number of positive cases among juveniles in agency custody to eight, officials said.
The agency placed those youths into isolation at the respective facilities, the statement said.
— Clarence Williams
MARYLAND
Calvert asks people to shop on assigned days
Calvert County is asking residents to limit shopping trips to every five days and to go on certain days according to their last names.
The measures, which are voluntary, are designed to reduce chronic overcrowding in grocery and convenience stores, according to the county’s health department.
“Going to the grocery store has shifted from an occasional trip to get necessities to a frequent excuse for getting out of the house,” the department said in a news release Wednesday.
Customers whose last names start with A-C should shop on dates ending with 0 and 5, D-G on dates ending with 1 and 6, H-L on dates ending in 2 and 7, M-R on dates ending in 3 and 8 and S-Z on dates ending in 4 and 9.
Calvert’s Board of County Commissioners said “confusion” had arisen among some who didn’t realize the designated shopping days were a suggestion, not a requirement.
— Katherine Shaver