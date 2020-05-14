The child was able to escape to a neighbor’s home and remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday, police said.
Witnesses reported that Cooper was acting strangely before the attack, and had approached a neighbor outside and asked them to go check on the boy, according to police. Cooper later returned to his home and threatened to kill the child before striking his upper body with the screwdriver, investigators said.
Cooper was accused of then assaulting the neighbor, two other witnesses who tried to help and a police officer. The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.
Cooper was also charged with child abuse, assault and use of a dangerous weapon, among other counts. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
VIRGINIA
'Horrific' social media post being investigated
Authorities in Hanover County are investigating a social media post that reportedly showed two white teenagers, one of whom was holding a gun, along with a message using a racial slur and threatening to “hunt” black people.
The picture was initially posted to Snapchat and sparked outrage after being shared widely by people in Hanover County, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday.
Hanover County Public Schools reported the post to the sheriff’s office, but district officials could not disclose whether the teens in the photo were Hanover County students, spokesman Chris Whitley said.
“Hanover County Public Schools does not tolerate racist, vulgar, profane, or obscene language or conduct,” Whitley added said in a statement obtained by the newspaper.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office identified the boys in the picture but could not release their names, according to county Supervisor Faye Prichard, who called the photo “horrific.”
The sheriff’s office did not say whether the boys would face charges.
— Associated Press