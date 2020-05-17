Finney, whose last known address was not known by police, was found injured at one of the house fires, in the 900 block of H Street NE.

The first fire was reported at 12:38 a.m. in the 1300 block of H Street NE, outside the Atlas Performing Arts Center. A man told police he had been outside the building when the suspect “walked by him, doused a shirt with an unknown flammable liquid, and threw it at him,” according to an internal police bulletin obtained by The Washington Post.

The victim kicked the burning cloth off and jumped up and out of the way, a police report said. He was not hurt.

First responders next found Finney while reporting to the 900 block of H Street NE at 1:08 a.m. and took him to a hospital. His possessions had also been destroyed, police said.

At 1:22 a.m., police said, firefighters responded to a burning vehicle in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE. About 15 minutes later, firefighters arrived in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE, where investigators say a flower pot on the front porch had been set on fire.

MARYLAND

Man killed in Prince George's County

A man was found fatally wounded in Prince George’s County late Friday, police said.

The man was found around midnight Friday in the 6300 block of Livingston Road in the Oxon Hill area, the police said Saturday. They said he had an unspecified wound to his body. He died at a hospital.

Passenger dies after motorcycle crash

A passenger on a motorcycle was killed and the driver was critically injured Saturday in a crash in Howard County, police said.

The motorcycle was on the ramp from Route 175 west to Route 29 north in the Columbia area when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail, police said.

The passenger and the driver were thrown off. The passenger — identified as Kristen Renee Snyder, 26, of Elkton — died at the scene, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital.