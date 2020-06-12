Police said a man was also shot; his wounds were described as not life-threatening. A police spokesman said Thursday that the shooting occurred at a short-term rental property during a party. No arrests have been made.

Police on Friday also identified a man who was fatally shot early Thursday in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington as Kevin Redd, 32.

Redd, of Northeast Washington, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting, which police said occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 4700 block of Jay Street NE.

Police said Redd was shot multiple times.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man killed in head-on crash in Laytonsville

A man was killed in a two-car collision Thursday evening in the Laytonsville area, Montgomery County police and fire officials said.

Rescue crews responded to a crash on Woodfield Road near Goshen School Road, where a car flipped after what appeared to be a head-on collision just before 7 p.m., authorities said. Police closed Woodfield Road between Deanna Drive and Watkins Road to investigate.

Medics took another person to a hospital with serious injuries, said fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.

— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Man charged with threatening church

A white North Carolina man was arrested Friday after he allegedly called a black congregation’s church in Virginia Beach and threatened to set it on fire.

The associate minister of New Hope Baptist Church told WAVY-TV that the church received a call about 11 a.m. last Sunday and that a congregant answered. That member then placed the call on speaker phone so another member could hear it, according to federal court records.

The anonymous caller then said, “You [racial slur] need to shut your mouth. We are going to burn the church,” Associate Minister James Allen said.

Virginia Beach police investigated and tracked the call to the phone of John Malcolm Bareswill, 63, who lives in Catawba, N.C., according to an affidavit filed Friday by FBI Special Agent Alex L. Cava.

Cava said Bareswill owns a package delivery service in Virginia Beach.

The FBI and Virginia Beach police spoke with Bareswill, who denied making the call to the church and said he was asleep when the call was made. Cava’s affidavit said phone records showed the call was made from Bareswill’s phone and that someone had searched the Internet with queries such as “Black Lives Matter protest held in Virginia” and a search for predominantly African American churches.

Bareswill was arrested Friday morning and charged with the federal crime of making a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure or intimidate any individual, or unlawfully to damage or destroy a building. He was scheduled to make a court appearance Friday afternoon.

— Tom Jackman

Lee Highway crash leaves man dead

A man died after a crash Thursday night in Fairfax County.

Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. along Lee Highway near Centreville Farms Road.

Two men who were walking across Lee Highway in a crosswalk were hit by a Pontiac Vibe, according to an initial report from Fairfax County police. The driver stayed at the scene. Police said both of the pedestrians were taken to hospitals. One of them — Rafael R. Bernal, 24, of Centreville — died of his injuries, according to police. The other man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said in a statement that “alcohol may be a factor for the pedestrians.”

Authorities said Bernal’s is the 11th pedestrian fatality this year in the county.