Police said they re-interviewed the priest after the church posted he had been the victim of an assault. On Thursday, police said they reclassified the report as a robbery and are investigating.
The priest’s injuries included a swollen right eye, and he was treated at a hospital.
In a statement, St. Peter’s described the priest as an out-of-town guest who had been using the rectory during his visit.
Highway worker killed in crash near Route 29
A highway worker was killed and two others were injured after they were hit by a Jeep as they were setting up to do roadwork along Interstate 70.
The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Route 29 in Ellicott City.
Maryland State Police identified the highway worker as Christopher Marsden, 34, of New Jersey. An initial investigation found he was “standing outside of the work trucks” at the time of the incident,” police said.
Two other workers were hurt and taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Police said the Jeep was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when the driver swerved and crashed into the rear of one of the work trucks, killing Marsden and injuring the two other workers.
Officials said investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and whether “alcohol, speed and/or distraction were contributing factors.”
The crew had “amber warning lights and arrow boards in use to warn motorists,” officials said.
The driver of the Jeep was also injured. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.
