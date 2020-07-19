Of the victims, she said eight were men and one was a woman. All were taken were to hospitals.

As the victims were taken to the hospital, five appeared to be in critical condition, based on initial assessments, according to fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo. He said four others were listed in serious condition.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting and no information about any suspect was available.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Two shot, one fatally, in Temple Hills area

A man died and another was injured after they were shot in the Temple Hills area Sunday, Prince George’s County police said.

County police said they went to 2900 block of St. Clair Drive, where there is an apartment and office building behind a strip mall, around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

They found two men wounded and both were taken to a hospital, police said, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

It was the third homicide in Prince George’s this weekend. Police did not release any information about the victims in the Sunday morning incident.

— Ian Duncan

VIRGINIA

Suspect identified in stabbing at church

Fairfax County police on Sunday identified the man accused of stabbing two people and injuring the Fairfax County police chief at a Chantilly church a day earlier, and said he had been arrested on several charges.

Chance Harrison, 32, of South Riding was arrested about 3 p.m. Saturday after he allegedly pulled his SUV over the sidewalk and right up to the door of Grace Covenant Church.

He found his way to a Bible study class, entered and stabbed Pastor Sean Clemons without provocation, Pastor Brett Fuller said in an interview. Another man intervened and was also stabbed. Their wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Harrison was confronted andwho Clemons said is a member of the church, and by several others who also were attending the event. A knife believed to have been used by Harrison was recovered from the scene, police said in a statement.

Harrison is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault. He is being held without bond.

Fuller said this weekend was only the second time the church has been open for worship since the coronavirus shutdown in March. He said Clemons was expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday.

Harrison is a member of the church, Fuller said, but the church is unaware of anything that would have been a reason for the attack. He said witnesses told him Harrison appeared to be in an altered mental state when he entered the Bible study room.