Tropical Storm Laura, previously known as Tropical Depression 13, was named Friday morning and could reach Florida and the Gulf Mexico as a hurricane on Sunday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Another storm, Tropical Depression 14, could also become a hurricane and impact the northwestern Gulf of Mexico next Tuesday and impact Louisiana and southeastern Texas. This would be the first time that we see two hurricanes coincide in the Gulf of Mexico in the satellite era.

Tropical storm conditions are also probable during the weekend across the Yucatán Peninsula, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, the southeastern portion of The Bahamas, and Puerto Rico.

