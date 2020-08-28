On the day of a major demonstration, the heat was felt all over Washington on Friday, according to the thermometer alone. Our high temperature of 93 degrees matched Thursday’s 93 as the two hottest days this month.

It also could be said, without making rhetorical comment, that we heard the thunder. Rumbling and booming, a fierce thunderstorm swept across the city and its environs in the early evening.

Within two hours, amid flickers and flashes of lightning, more than an inch of rain fell at Reagan National Airport. It descended in a thick gray curtain of drops that hid one side of the Potomac River from the other.

The demonstration held here Friday came on the 57th anniversary of the celebrated March on Washington held Aug. 28, 1963. Friday turned out, in terms of temperature alone, to be a far warmer day than its predecessor.

That day’s high temperature, according to The Washington Post, topped out at 83 degrees, 10 below Friday’s.

Beyond its 93-degree thermometer reading, Friday felt even hotter. At times the heat index reached 100 degrees.