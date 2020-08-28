Within two hours, amid flickers and flashes of lightning, more than an inch of rain fell at Reagan National Airport. It descended in a thick gray curtain of drops that hid one side of the Potomac River from the other.
The demonstration held here Friday came on the 57th anniversary of the celebrated March on Washington held Aug. 28, 1963. Friday turned out, in terms of temperature alone, to be a far warmer day than its predecessor.
That day’s high temperature, according to The Washington Post, topped out at 83 degrees, 10 below Friday’s.
Beyond its 93-degree thermometer reading, Friday felt even hotter. At times the heat index reached 100 degrees.