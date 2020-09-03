Fla. man charged with assaulting officer

Prosecutors said the injured officer sustained a laceration and severe swelling above his left eye and was transported to a hospital and received stitches. Sermon, prosecutors said, was identified by police body camera footage.

AD

AD

Paul and other guests had assembled last Thursday at the White House, where President Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination.

As the festivities were ending, police were called in as White House guests were confronted by protesters. Paul was escorted to a nearby hotel as demonstrators shouted at him.

Prosecutors did not say whether Sermon was one of the demonstrators who confronted Paul. After his arrest early Friday, a D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Sermon released from custody and to return to court for his next hearing.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

2 found dead in home in Silver Spring area

Police in Montgomery County said they are on the scene of what they’re calling a “double death investigation” in the Silver Spring area.

AD

Few details were immediately available. The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. in the 9200 block of Three Oaks Drive.

AD

Montgomery County police said a man and woman were involved but gave no further details.

Police said they were found dead inside their home. Officers are trying to determine if they were related.

— Dana Hedgpeth and Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Police probe woman's shooting in patrol SUV

Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a woman who authorities say fatally shot herself while being transported to a mental hospital in a patrol vehicle.

State police Sgt. Brent Coffey told the Free Lance-Star the incident happened as a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s cruiser was leaving a Fredericksburg hospital early Monday morning, taking a 30-year-old woman to Western State Hospital.

AD

The woman “had been combative at the hospital and with deputies” before she was secured in the back of a Ford Explorer, Coffey wrote in an email. As the SUV left the parking lot, he said, “The female fired one round from a handgun that was in her possession.”

Coffey told the newspaper she died at the scene of a “self-inflicted gunshot.” He said there’s no evidence either deputy in the front seat fired their weapons and neither deputy was injured.

An autopsy will be conducted.