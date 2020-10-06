This is a developing story and will be updated.

Hurricane Delta, a small but powerful Category 4 storm, is churning in the northwest Caribbean. A hurricane warning is currently in effect for the Yucatán Peninsula. The storm is forecast to affect coastal Louisiana late in the week, bringing dangerous winds, along with flooding from storm surge and rain.

The storm rapidly intensified Tuesday, jumping from a 40 mph tropical storm to a 140 mph Category 4 in just 30 hours.

Sea-surface temperature, October 5 Sea surface temperatures are usually 79 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer for tropical cyclone formation and sustenance. 79˚F 88˚F+ United States Atlantic Ocean Tex. La. Fla. Gulf of Mexico Cuba Mexico 400 MILES Sea-surface temperature, October 5 Sea surface temperatures are usually 79 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer for tropical cyclone formation and sustenance. 79˚F 88˚F+ United States Tex. La. Atlantic Ocean Fla. Gulf of Mexico Cuba Mexico 400 MILES Sea-surface temperature, October 5 Sea surface temperatures are usually 79 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer for tropical cyclone formation and sustenance. 88˚F+ 79˚F United States Tex. La. Atlantic Ocean Fla. Gulf of Mexico Cuba Mexico 400 MILES

After impacting the Yucatán, the storm is expected to restrengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before turning north toward the northern Gulf Coast. Although landfall along the coast of central or eastern Louisiana is most likely, shifts in the track are possible, and effects will be felt at considerable distances from where the center comes ashore.