Saturday night is Halloween. This year’s celebration comes mere hours before that familiar clockwork sorcery revises the very look of our days and nights.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, while Halloween observance may yet be in full swing, the hour magically becomes 1 a.m. The sun will greet us an hour earlier Sunday morning, and it will abandon us to darkness an hour earlier Sunday evening.
Beyond that, Halloween may be observed here in the light of not merely a full moon, but an uncommon sort of full moon. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, a full moon has not appeared on Halloween in all of this country’s time zones since 1944.
This full moon may be of even greater rarity. It is a blue moon, a reference to being the second full moon in a single calendar month. With 29.5 days between full moons, it is not easy to fit them into any single month.
And Saturday morning may be our coldest in months, forecasts say. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory that included the District.