After the rally at BLM Plaza, the crowd marched up 14th Street. Just before U Street, at about 10 p.m., a few protesters got into a skirmish with police as the protesters tried to confront diners at outdoor patios. There did not appear to be any arrests or injuries and the incident lasted only a few minutes.
But another confrontation occurred at 17th and U streets NW, as police pushed protesters away from the 3rd District police station. Protesters responded by pushing back and shining laser pointers at officers and nearby diners.
The protesters stopped there for another, more angry, rally at about 10:30 p.m. The crowd threw fireworks and a scooter at police officers.