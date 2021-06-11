As governments and businesses lift pandemic-related restrictions, offices reopen and students prepare to return to classrooms full-time, Impastato faces another challenge: How to persuade riders that Metro is safe.
She spoke to The Washington Post about that messaging effort while recounting the steps Metro has taken since last year to keep passengers and 12,000 employees safe. The interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: Metro convened its pandemic task force in January 2020, two months before many took the coronavirus seriously. How did that come about?
A: Upon reading the pandemic response plan and monitoring the evolving conditions with regard to the novel coronavirus, we determined that it made a lot of sense for us to be prepared as early as possible with the hope that the novel coronavirus did not come and essentially make landfall in the U.S. So we convened our pandemic task force once we had heard that there was a novel strain of virus present. Metrorail and public transportation agencies in general did have prior experience with some infectious-disease protocols. What immediately comes to mind is H1N1, the influenza that has the potential for a pandemic, as well as SARS [Severe acute respiratory syndrome] and MERS [Middle East respiratory syndrome], and most recently, the Ebola infectious-disease protocols. So Metro had some experience, along with the rest of the industry, in addressing the potential for pandemic level infectious diseases.
Q: What kind of cleaning supplies and disinfectants do you use?
A: We use a hospital-grade disinfectant. The approved disinfectant is a peroxide-based disinfectant. This disinfectant was specifically selected because it was highly effective at killing viruses and bacteria while also presenting the lowest level of risk for our employees and our customers. The specific disinfectants that we use don’t have aromatic issues and are not known to be respiratory irritants, and we don’t have to use a lot of extensive personal protective equipment to apply them.
Q: Metro, like all transit agencies, saw a historic drop in ridership last year driven by the closure of offices and schools, but also because people were afraid to ride transit, fearing that it would increase their risk of catching the coronavirus. Does it?
A: We’ve been continuously following the evolution of scientific studies and we’ve been working with numerous academic institutions, as well as public health leaders and industry partners to assess the level of risk and the opportunities for us to reduce that. We’re very pleased to observe that there are numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies conducted, not just domestically, but also internationally that indicate that the risk of covid-19 transmission on public transit systems is highly unlikely. And we have been working to reassure the public that Metro is honoring our commitment and doing our part to make sure that we’re providing a clean, safe and reliable system as individuals start making decisions to return to the office.
Q: Why are rail cars safe to ride in?
A: All of our trains have continuous fresh-air intake systems. Approximately every three minutes, 100 percent of the air that occupies a Metro train is completely replaced with fresh air. That’s truly remarkable in terms of the air exchange rate. On top of the augmentation of fresh-air infiltration, we’ve upgraded the filtration systems in our train set to MERV-9 filters. MERV-9 filters offer an improved capacity to collect smaller particulates and aerosols. We are piloting the use of MERV-13 filters, along with UV-C technology under a research, design and innovation grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
Those upgrades to UV-C plus MERV-13 are taking place on select rail cars throughout the system, and we’re comparing them with the existing protocols and working with an academic institution to determine the degree of improvement in filtration and cleanliness of air capacity. Those pilots will take place over the next six months or so.
Q: What type of technology has helped you with disinfecting trains and buses?
A: We utilized electrostatic foggers as part of our existing pandemic plan for influenza. So, again, we’re very fortunate that we had electrostatic foggers on hand, as well as employees who knew how to use them. We expanded the use of electrostatic foggers throughout our system. We use them on our trains. We use them on our buses and in our MetroAccess vehicles. Electrostatic fogging is the application of an aerosolized fog of a disinfectant that is passed through a system that electronically charges those particles so that they stick to the surface for a longer period of time.
Electrostatic fogging is a very efficient way of applying a disinfectant to a surface that is nonporous or a surface that has extended irregularities. On areas where hand wiping may miss spots, electrostatic fogging charges the disinfectant, and it sticks to the surface so that it can kill bacteria and viruses.
Q: During the pandemic, you have had to take stations offline periodically for what Metro calls “safety precautions.” What are those?
A: It begins with a report. Metro receives reports from numerous inputs. We could receive reports from our employees, reports from the general public or reports from public health agencies. If we receive a report of an individual who has a known confirmed case of covid-19 or a report of an individual who has a suspected case of covid-19, for example, an individual who has been symptomatic in a facility or other public space, we have a covid clean team at [Metro] that will evaluate the specifics of the report, noting the areas where the individual would have traversed, the activities that they were conducting in those areas and the dates and times at which they worked throughout the Metro system.
[The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has guidance that you should clean a space if less than three days have passed since an individual who was sick or diagnosed with covid-19 was in a space. Metro has partnered with a number of third-party companies that provide cleaning and disinfection services to hospitals and other critical agencies to perform this cleaning and disinfection.
Q: When do you think the federal mandate, as well as Metro’s order, for facial coverings while onboard public transit vehicles will be lifted?
A: I think the decision-making process for the lifting of facial coverings is obviously going to look at a number of inputs of data, specifically vaccination rates throughout the region. I think this is really an excellent opportunity for us to continue to encourage folks to avail themselves of available vaccines. I think the vaccination rates will definitely play a part in any type of relaxation of the mask mandate. I know that’s something that CDC has been actively looking at.
Q: How would you persuade a person that Metro is safe to ride?
A: I definitely would tell folks who may have some hesitance or some reticence about returning to their daily commute that that’s completely and totally understandable given how the pandemic has shaped our aversion to risk and our concerns about the health of ourselves and others. And Metro is acutely aware of these concerns, this anxiety and these issues. And it’s very important to us to be as transparent as possible with the actions that we’re taking to ensure that we are providing our customers a safe, secure, clean and reliable service so that any time anyone has any questions, we have a number of publicly available information mechanisms for them to avail themselves of.
I can personally reassure folks that not only are we taking all of the actions that are recommended as part of the industry’s best practices, but we are regularly assessing the efficacy of those actions on an ongoing basis, and we are prepared to rapidly respond to any concerns or issues that may arise.