A: Upon reading the pandemic response plan and monitoring the evolving conditions with regard to the novel coronavirus, we determined that it made a lot of sense for us to be prepared as early as possible with the hope that the novel coronavirus did not come and essentially make landfall in the U.S. So we convened our pandemic task force once we had heard that there was a novel strain of virus present. Metrorail and public transportation agencies in general did have prior experience with some infectious-disease protocols. What immediately comes to mind is H1N1, the influenza that has the potential for a pandemic, as well as SARS [Severe acute respiratory syndrome] and MERS [Middle East respiratory syndrome], and most recently, the Ebola infectious-disease protocols. So Metro had some experience, along with the rest of the industry, in addressing the potential for pandemic level infectious diseases.