The victim, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Ly said. Metro Transit Police are handling the investigation.
Metro suspended rail service on the Yellow and Green lines between the U Street and Fort Totten stations during the investigation. Shuttle buses were used to bridge the closed stations.
The shooting occurred as D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III was testifying before members of the D.C. Council’s public safety committee about crime and other department affairs. A council member asked Contee for the update on the Metro shooting after seeing a report about it.
Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the committee, said, “We hope for the best.”