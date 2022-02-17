A teen was shot on a Metro platform Thursday afternoon in Northwest Washington, authorities said.

Metro Transit Police responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the Georgia Avenue-Petworth station. Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said preliminary information indicates a 17-year-old male was shot during an altercation with a person. The person fled the station, Ly said, and an investigation is ongoing to identify and locate them.

The victim, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Ly said. Metro Transit Police are handling the investigation.

Metro suspended rail service on the Yellow and Green lines between the U Street and Fort Totten stations during the investigation. Shuttle buses were used to bridge the closed stations.

The shooting occurred as D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III was testifying before members of the D.C. Council’s public safety committee about crime and other department affairs. A council member asked Contee for the update on the Metro shooting after seeing a report about it.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the committee, said, “We hope for the best.”