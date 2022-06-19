Prose or poetry, Sunday was a rare day in June

Placeholder while article actions load

Sunday in Washington seemed worthy of the often-heard line from American poetry about the special attractions possessed by the days of this month. “And what is so rare as a day in June,” the line goes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Many apparently still find themselves eager for any opportunity to repeat that 19th century line from James Russell Lowell.

We here in Washington on hearing those words might now nod approvingly and see in them as much truth as poetry. We might begin to describe Sunday. Few might scoff at claims for the unusual qualities of Sunday the 19th of June.

It was the sort of day that many of us in Washington long for even while heeding the warning that wishes and dreams do not always reflect the reality of this season.

We attained a high temperature of 80 degrees in late afternoon. Most of the afternoon was in the 70s. Part of the morning gave readings in the 60s.

The 80 degree high reading was six degrees below average.

The morning low temperature of 60 was nine degrees below average.

It seemed almost chilly.

If we must be chilly, many might say, let it be a comfortable, summer sort of chill, with lows in the 60s.

Many other requisites of rarity could be found.

It was a day of sunshine, and dry.

We felt scarcely any humidity to speak of. The dew point, that numerical measure of discomfort, seemed embedded in the comfort zone of almost everybody, whether they described their experience of Sunday in prose or poetry.

