VIENNA, Md. — A trooper was shot and wounded during a traffic stop on Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Monday night and state police said the suspect was later found dead. The trooper stopped a Toyota Prius around 10 p.m. on eastbound Route 50 near the Vienna Scale House and approached the passenger side of the vehicle, police said in a news release. During the stop, police said the driver, Keiford Lee Copper III, 23, of Trappe fired at the trooper, striking him several times, and the trooper returned fire. No one inside the vehicle was struck and Copper fled. A short time later, Delmar police found the Prius and followed it to a dead-end residential street, where police said Copper hit two cars and a tree as he tried to turn around. Officers found Copper slumped over the wheel with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and he died on the scene, police said. The investigation will be provided to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney for review. The State Police Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a concurrent investigation. The injured trooper, identified only as an 18-year veteran of the force, has been released from the hospital and placed on routine administrative leave.