Moore raised nearly $4.6M for inaugural festivities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore raised nearly $4.6 million for his inaugural festivities, according to a report filed with the Maryland State Board of Elections. About $4.3 million was spent on the inaugural celebration in January. About $1.4 million came from ticket sales for the inaugural ball at the Baltimore Convention Center.

An inaugural committee received donations of $30,000 from more than 20 people and groups. That’s the highest donation amount that appears in the report. Businesses that donated that much included Amazon, Baltimore Gas and Electric, Constellation Energy, Exelon Corp. and Lockheed Martin.

The inaugural committee is not limited to the $6,000 maximum contribution that candidates in Maryland races can receive.

Financial disclosure is required for donations for the governor’s inaugural festivities in Maryland under a five-year-old law.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan was the first Maryland governor to report donations for his inauguration. Hogan raised nearly $1.7 million for his second inauguration in 2019.

