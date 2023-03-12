Students embrace opportunity to broadcast games

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN, Md. — If you followed the basketball seasons at Stephen Decatur this year, you’ve watched the girls basketball team make a run to the Bayside Conference title game and the boys team grab a regional title on their way to the state quarterfinals. And if you weren’t able to make it out to a game in their Berlin gym, you’ve likely come across the school’s live broadcasts of games on YouTube, where two student broadcasters have come into their own calling games for the Seahawks.

Adam Gardner and Stephen Wade, Stephen Decatur students who also play baseball for the Seahawks, started calling Decatur basketball games during the early parts of the season, and continued all the way through the boys basketball team’s final home game in the Class 3A Regional Championship. The opportunity to call games for the school came out of left field for them, as they went from being asked to take the mic while watching Decatur’s boys basketball home opening game against James M. Bennett in early December, to calling almost every home game for the boys and girls teams as their seasons went along.

“We actually showed up one game against Bennett High School, we were both sitting in the student section and one of our producers, Ron Knerr, called us down and asked if we wanted to just put microphones on and see if we had a passion for sports commentating,” Gardner said in an interview. “Everything just felt kind of natural from the jump, and we’re both really passionate about it. We both really love what we do so we just kept going with it.”

“It was very nerve-racking at first,” Wade said. “We didn’t really know what we were doing, we didn’t even have a roster. We would just kind of say ‘Number two, number three.’ But as we went on we just got really comfortable with it. We included small talk, our own little inside jokes and stuff. By now we’re just super comfortable on the mic.”

From bonding with baseball, ‘a lot of chemistry’

As the season went along, Gardner and Wade settled into their roles as a broadcasting duo, as it grew from a random opportunity into something that they both loved doing. And when watching one of Decatur’s live broadcasts, it was easy to spot the improvements as the season went along, as well as the great chemistry between the longtime friends turned commentators.

Gardner and Wade have known each other and played baseball together for a long time, which helped them ease into their new jobs. And the familiarity shows through the broadcasts, as they joke and keep things lighthearted while the games are going on in front of them.

“We’ve played baseball for quite some time together, so we know each other from baseball,” Wade said. “A lot of chemistry with that. And we just kind of going on there and do our thing. We just really started clicking and it’s been great.”

Along with their own familiarity with each other, they also became more familiar with their fellow classmates and student-athletes as the season went along, interviewing them postgame and covering their performances on the court as both basketball teams embarked on successful seasons.

“I think a big thing was, we felt a part of the team,” Gardner said. “As we got more into the season, we definitely felt like one with them. So I felt it was really cool to create that bond.”

From football to basketball and more, program keeps growing

And while Gardner and Wade hold things down on the mic, the entire production that Decatur brings to its livestreams of athletic events has elevated.

When sports returned to the Bayside Conference in spring of 2021 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Worcester County Public Schools asked David Dodson to set up live streams for games for Decatur, Snow Hill and Pocomoke, since fan attendance would be limited. Before working with Worcester County in 2020, Dodson helped out in Cambridge with current Decatur football head coach Jake Coleman when he was the head coach at Cambridge-South Dorchester.

Dodson did work with scouting, video and instant replay for Cambridge, and began to do the same for Stephen Decatur football when Coleman became head coach for the Seahawks. And as time has passed and they continue to live stream home games for all sports, it has allowed for more innovation and creativity in the productions they put together for Decatur.

“Sometime this summer, we were able to acquire a software package called BlueFrame Production, and we started experimenting with it during football season,” Dodson said. “We were able to do a nice, enhanced live stream. Multiple cameras, instant replay, better overlay. And then in basketball we were just going to do a few games and then it turned into every game for boys and girls. And the more we’ve done, the more ideas we’ve had.”

Some of those ideas that Dodson and production partner Ron Knerr have had were implemented during this past basketball season, with new camera angles from right behind the basket or on the baseline, as well as the standard broadcast shot of the entire court. And they also were able to implement posting instant highlights to the social media pages for the boys and girls basketball teams within minutes of each play happening.

And the idea to have students call the games live has paid dividends, as the Decatur broadcasts bring a true professional quality to the table night in and night out.

“I think we’re doing something really good,” Dodson said. “He (Knerr) knew the kids Adam and Stephen from baseball, his son plays with them and they’re in the same class. He thought that they would do a good job and they have been absolutely rock stars. They prepare, they come in, they’re funny, they’re energetic, positive. They don’t downgrade the other team, they’re very complementary of everybody.”

During basketball games where Gardner and Wade couldn’t attend, they also had members of the girls basketball team step up and commentate games for their YouTube livestreams. And with basketball season wrapped up and spring sports right around the corner, Dodson said they will attempt to commentate baseball as well.

Since Gardner and Wade will be suiting up for the Decatur baseball team, they won’t be on the mic and commentating those baseball games. But the future looks bright both for these two young broadcasters, and for whoever picks up the microphones next for Stephen Decatur.

“Something like this, broadcasting and journalism could be a potential minor for me in college,” Wade said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what they do with it next year. We’ve just been constantly improving our camera angles, our mics, our little segments, so I’m really excited to see who they get next year and how they run with it.”

