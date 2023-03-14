FAA to investigate runway wrong turn at DC-area airport

ARLINGTON, Va. — Federal officials announced Tuesday that they’re investigating after a taxiing airplane took a wrong turn at a Washington-area airport and crossed a runway where another plane was preparing to take off.
The United flight returned to the beginning of the runway at the airport in Arlington, Virginia, before taking off for Chicago, and the Republic flight continued to Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The investigation will determine how close the planes were, the FAA said.
United referred questions to the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board, which said it hadn’t launched an investigation but was monitoring the incident. Republic officials didn’t respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
The announcement comes as the FAA convenes a safety summit Wednesday to address a series of near-misses.