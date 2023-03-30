Maryland's longtime elections administrator to retire

The state administrator of elections is the chief election official in Maryland. The administrator oversees the functions of the state elections board and supervises the operations of local boards of elections. The administrator also receives and audits financial reports of candidates.

Lamone has been the state’s elections administrator since 1997. She said she will step down around Sept. 1.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

During her long tenure, Lamone survived a push for her removal during former Republican Gov. Robert Ehrlich’s administration. Leaders in the Democratic-controlled legislature blocked the move. A law was enacted at the time to require that four out of five state elections board members vote for the administrator’s removal.