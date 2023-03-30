Maryland's longtime elections administrator to retire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s longtime elections administrator is retiring.
During her long tenure, Lamone survived a push for her removal during former Republican Gov. Robert Ehrlich’s administration. Leaders in the Democratic-controlled legislature blocked the move. A law was enacted at the time to require that four out of five state elections board members vote for the administrator’s removal.
A measure to change that law is before lawmakers this session. Both houses have passed a version of the bill.
The administrator is appointed by the five-member state board with consent of the state Senate.